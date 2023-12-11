Bengals Chidobe Awuzie gives back to Greater Cincinnati kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is hosting two big events this week to give back to Tri-State kids and teens this holiday season.

On Monday, Awuzie is teaming up with Burlington and taking the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati on a shopping spree.

Through his non-profit organization, the Awuzie Kickstep Foundation, the Bengals player aims to help out those in need by providing winter weather essentials.

In addition to the holiday shopping spree, Awuzie is hosting a chess clinic alongside the Big Brothers Big Sister of Greater Cincinnati.

St. Boniface School will be filled with chess learners and enthusiasts on Tuesday as Awuzie teaches teens about chess, strategy and playing in the NFL.

According to a press release, the Bengals player is a past chess champion and also had a mentor growing up - another topic he plans to talk about with the group.

Students will also learn from two chess professionals, James Canty III and Kassa Korley.

As a sweet surprise for the end of the clinic, each student will be given their very own chess set, which was made possible by Chess.com, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Awuzie.

