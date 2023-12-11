Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals Chidobe Awuzie gives back to Greater Cincinnati kids

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) nearly intercepts a pass intended for New...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) nearly intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is hosting two big events this week to give back to Tri-State kids and teens this holiday season.

On Monday, Awuzie is teaming up with Burlington and taking the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati on a shopping spree.

Through his non-profit organization, the Awuzie Kickstep Foundation, the Bengals player aims to help out those in need by providing winter weather essentials.

In addition to the holiday shopping spree, Awuzie is hosting a chess clinic alongside the Big Brothers Big Sister of Greater Cincinnati.

St. Boniface School will be filled with chess learners and enthusiasts on Tuesday as Awuzie teaches teens about chess, strategy and playing in the NFL.

According to a press release, the Bengals player is a past chess champion and also had a mentor growing up - another topic he plans to talk about with the group.

Students will also learn from two chess professionals, James Canty III and Kassa Korley.

As a sweet surprise for the end of the clinic, each student will be given their very own chess set, which was made possible by Chess.com, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Awuzie.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

Latest News

A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Passenger on motorcycle killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Mia Desiree Harris
$1.5M bond for grandma accused of purposely shooting grandbaby in head
Several schools in the Cincinnati-area and other parts of Ohio received terror threats...
Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says
In an email sent out to students' families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent...
Threats against Tri-State schools from ‘Russian terrorist’ group is a hoax, district says