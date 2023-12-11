Bengals defeat Colts at Paycor Stadium 34-14

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 at Paycor Stadium in Week 14 of the AFC showdown.

For game updates, see FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch and Joe Danneman’s tweets below.

The #Bengals seem to be in a wonderful spot at backup QB.



(Had this saved to my drafts in August. Tweet finally went through.) — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

#Bengals have scored 30+ in two straight games (with Jake Browning) and have won two straight against AFC playoff contenders.



The Bengals are very much still a factor in the AFC with 4 games left. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

#Bengals training staff looking at Jake Browning's throwing had. Appears to be a thumb.



He's running back to the locker room.



A.J. McCarron is in. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

The Bengals lead the third quarter 28-14 against the Colts.

#Bengals have the Colts on the ropes.



A touchdown drive feels like a knockout punch. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

Hill emerges from the tent, helmet in hand and jogging back to the sidelines. Looks like he's been cleared to return. https://t.co/xOw2OdEDaC — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

How would Jake Browning respond to the end of the first half mess?



Opening drive of the second half: 3-3, 51 yards, TD



Colts 14, Bengals 21 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

Ever play golf with someone who can randomly bomb it 300 yards but most of the time tops it off the tee?



That’s the #Bengals situation at punter. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

End of half disaster for the #Bengals.



Colts score two touchdowns after the two minute warning (in 30 seconds):



Fourth down TD

Pick 6



Colts 14, Bengals 14 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

A drive that should've been a three-and-out for the Colts was extended by Trey Hendrickson's roughing the passer.



Colts TD.



Colts 6, Bengals 14 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

Have you guys read @pauldehnerjr’s story on the screen game?



You should. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

#Bengals have run two screen passes. They have gained 100 yards. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

There’s a new Chase in town. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

That's two straight weeks Jake Browning has led a 92 yard TD. https://t.co/jwbC8i3xt6 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

Kevin Huber isn’t walking through that door….but it would be an upgrade. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

The Bengals won six games and six lost games, and the Colts won seven games and lost five games. The Colts won against the Tennesee Titans Sunday, Dec. 3, 31-28.

It was the first NFL win for Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Monday. Browning was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Jaguars.

