Bengals defeat Colts at Paycor Stadium 34-14

The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.
The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.(NFLl/MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 at Paycor Stadium in Week 14 of the AFC showdown.

For game updates, see FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch and Joe Danneman’s tweets below.

The Bengals lead the third quarter 28-14 against the Colts.

The Bengals won six games and six lost games, and the Colts won seven games and lost five games. The Colts won against the Tennesee Titans Sunday, Dec. 3, 31-28.

It was the first NFL win for Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Monday. Browning was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Jaguars.

