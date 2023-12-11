Bengals defeat Colts at Paycor Stadium 34-14
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 at Paycor Stadium in Week 14 of the AFC showdown.
The #Bengals seem to be in a wonderful spot at backup QB.— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023
#Bengals have scored 30+ in two straight games (with Jake Browning) and have won two straight against AFC playoff contenders.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023
The Bengals are very much still a factor in the AFC with 4 games left.
#Bengals training staff looking at Jake Browning's throwing had. Appears to be a thumb.— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023
He's running back to the locker room.
A.J. McCarron is in.
The Bengals lead the third quarter 28-14 against the Colts.
The Bengals won six games and six lost games, and the Colts won seven games and lost five games. The Colts won against the Tennesee Titans Sunday, Dec. 3, 31-28.
It was the first NFL win for Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Monday. Browning was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Jaguars.
The Bengals won six games and lost six games, and the Colts won seven games and lost five games.
