Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Browning replaced Joe Burrow as the starter after Burrow had season-ending wrist surgery.(Photo provided)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow purchases one of the many suites at Paycor Stadium each year for his family and friends to sit in during games.

Burrow, who turned 27 on Sunday, is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury and underwent season-ending wrist surgery two weeks ago.

Ahead of the Bengals’ Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cincinnati, Burrow gifted his personal suite to backup quarterback Jake Browning’s family. Browning said his family, from Folsom, California, isn’t used to the cold temperatures in Ohio.

Browning’s family watched from Burrow’s suite as the Bengals went on to beat the Colts 34-14.

When Burrow addressed the media after learning his season was over, he stressed how important it was for him to be around the team. The Bengals are on a two-game winning streak and are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot with six teams now 7-6 in the AFC.

Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win on Monday night over the Jaguars.

This report is from our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, on an importuning charge.
Cincinnati Public Schools employee accused of importuning
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14...
Jake Browning offense has plenty of answers as the Bengals beat the Colts
Xavier beats UC for 5th straight win in Crosstown Shootout
Xavier beats UC in the 2023 Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.
What we learned from another Cincinnati Bearcats’ loss to Xavier Musketeers
The No. 1 ranked University of Cincinnati dodgeball team will go to Nationals on April 13.
UC dodgeball club ascends to country’s best in short time