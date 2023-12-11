Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow purchases one of the many suites at Paycor Stadium each year for his family and friends to sit in during games.

Burrow, who turned 27 on Sunday, is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury and underwent season-ending wrist surgery two weeks ago.

Ahead of the Bengals’ Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cincinnati, Burrow gifted his personal suite to backup quarterback Jake Browning’s family. Browning said his family, from Folsom, California, isn’t used to the cold temperatures in Ohio.

Browning’s family watched from Burrow’s suite as the Bengals went on to beat the Colts 34-14.

When Burrow addressed the media after learning his season was over, he stressed how important it was for him to be around the team. The Bengals are on a two-game winning streak and are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot with six teams now 7-6 in the AFC.

Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win on Monday night over the Jaguars.

This report is from our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.