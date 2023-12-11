Bomb squad gives ‘all clear’ after suspicious package found in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders reported no bomb was found after they investigated a suspicious package at a West Chester Business.

The business was located in the 8100 block of Princeton Glendale Road. The West Chester Fire Department and the Butler County Bomb Squad responded to the report

As a precaution, first responders evacuated the business and two others nearby.

First responders gave an all-clear at around 7 p.m. after reporting the package wasn’t a bomb.

