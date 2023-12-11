Catch-A-Fire Pizza to leave MadTree Brewing in 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s a relationship many are sad to see come to an end as MadTree Brewing Company and Catch-A-Fire Pizza begin to go their separate ways starting in 2024.

For nine years, Catch-A-Fire Pizza has served the Oakley community its from-scratch cuisine that blends well with MadTree’s craft beers in a flavorful harmony.

The brewery even served as the pizza joint’s first brick-and-mortar and remained with the company when they turned into a restaurant-tap house-event space in 2017 on Madison Road.

But the nine-year partnership will soon come to an end in the New Year, the MadTree team confirmed for FOX19 NOW.

“With Catch-A-Fire’s lease ending, we decided it would be a great opportunity and timing for us to bring it in-house and expand in our business/taproom,” they explained.

While it’s no secret that beer and pizza go together like a croissant and coffee, frequent MadTree customers who go for the brews and the food will still get their Italian pie fix even after Catch-A-Fire leaves.

MadTree Brewing will open its own kitchen in the same spot with a similar menu.

“The kitchen will be an extension of MadTree and all that we offer and therefore it will not have a separate name,” the team said. “Pizza will remain the mainstay of the kitchen, however, MadTree plans to increase operational efficiencies, offer more food-related promotions, and expand the menu to include a variety of sandwiches, appetizers kid’s choices and seasonal offerings.”

While it is unknown when the exact closing date for Catch-A-Fire Pizza in Oakley is, the restaurant will be open at least until New Year’s Eve.

The business also has two other locations in Blue Ash and Lebanon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.