Catch-A-Fire Pizza, MadTree Brewing to split in 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s a relationship many are sad to see come to an end as MadTree Brewing Company and Catch-A-Fire Pizza begin to go their separate ways starting in 2024.

For nine years, Catch-A-Fire Pizza has served the Oakley community its from-scratch cuisine that blends well with MadTree’s craft beers in a flavorful harmony.

The brewery even served as the pizza joint’s first brick-and-mortar and remained with the company when they turned into a restaurant-tap house-event space in 2017 on Madison Road.

But the nine-year partnership will soon come to an end after New Year’s Eve, the MadTree team confirmed for FOX19 NOW.

“With Catch-A-Fire’s lease ending, we decided it would be a great opportunity and timing for us to bring it in-house and expand in our business/taproom,” they explained.

While it’s no secret that beer and pizza go together like a croissant and coffee, frequent MadTree customers who go for the brews and the food will still get their Italian pie fix even after Catch-A-Fire leaves.

MadTree Brewing will open its own kitchen with a similar menu.

“The kitchen will be an extension of MadTree and all that we offer and therefore it will not have a separate name,” the team said. “Pizza will remain the mainstay of the kitchen, however, MadTree plans to increase operational efficiencies, offer more food-related promotions, and expand the menu to include a variety of sandwiches, appetizers kid’s choices and seasonal offerings.”

While Catch-A-Fire Pizza has locations in Blue Ash and Lebanon, the last day to go in Oakley is Dec. 31.

“We have had a great partnership with MadTree over the years,” says Catch-A-Fire Pizza Co-owner Melissa Ledford. “We believe that both companies have benefited and will continue to thrive in serving great food and beverages to our communities.”

“We want to thank all of our guests for supporting us at our Oakley location over the years,” continued Jeff Ledford, the other Co-owner of the pizza restaurant. “Many of our guests have been regulars since our food truck days and we appreciate all of the good times and the memories.”

MadTree Brewing says they will begin construction the following week. To prevent a food void from happening during the building period, the brewery says food trucks will be available.

