Cincinnati food processor to pay $242K after employee suffers amputation injury

Zwanenberg Food Group USA will have to pay over $242,000 after an investigation revealed that a 29-year-old kitchen worker’s finger was amputated when the employee reached into a meat grinder’s discharge port that did not have the required safety guards on its blades.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the world’s leading suppliers of processed foods located in Cincinnati failed to properly guard a machine, leading to the amputation of a temporary employee’s finger, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Zwanenberg Food Group USA will have to pay over $242,000 after an investigation revealed that a 29-year-old kitchen worker’s finger was amputated when the employee reached into a meat grinder’s discharge port that did not have the required safety guards on its blades.

OSHA later learned that the worker had only been on the job for seven months when the incident occurred on June 23.

According to the 2023 citations, a company employee did not provide the proper training to those working in the kitchen on June 9. In addition, the employer did not check to make sure the meat grinder had the proper guards on the blades to prevent employees from amputating their limbs.

Production was paused after the incident and the company said it would correct guarding hazards on its equipment, train all employees on safety and implement safety program improvements, OSHA reported.

As an abatement penalty, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration expects Zwanenberg Food Group to pay $242,197 by Jan. 5, 2024. The penalty notice was delivered on Dec. 1.

This is not the first time Zwanenberg Food Group has been cited for a serious injury and/or hazardous issue.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, another temporary employee suffered an amputation in 2022.

The Dutch company has also been cited several times for lockout and tagout issues and for not following the proper sanitation safety guidelines, OSHA inspections revealed.

In addition, one worker was critically injured after he fell six feet into a machine and was trapped on Oct. 12, 2022, according to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

Date Inspections OpenedTypeViolationsAbatement SumStatus
June 23, 2023Referral2$242,197Open
Oct. 12, 2022Referral17$1,929,160Open
April 27, 2022Referral1$1,436Closed
April 4, 2022Follow Up5$245,513Open

Zwanenberg Food Group processes popular food brands such as Southgate, Butcher’s Cut, Artisan Craft, Halal, and Prem.

The company’s Cincinnati facility employs about 175 people.

Read the most recent citation with the documents below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

