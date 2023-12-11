Cincinnati food processor to pay $242K after employee suffers amputation injury

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the world’s leading suppliers of processed foods located in Cincinnati failed to properly guard a machine, leading to the amputation of a temporary employee’s finger, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Zwanenberg Food Group USA will have to pay over $242,000 after an investigation revealed that a 29-year-old kitchen worker’s finger was amputated when the employee reached into a meat grinder’s discharge port that did not have the required safety guards on its blades.

OSHA later learned that the worker had only been on the job for seven months when the incident occurred on June 23.

According to the 2023 citations, a company employee did not provide the proper training to those working in the kitchen on June 9. In addition, the employer did not check to make sure the meat grinder had the proper guards on the blades to prevent employees from amputating their limbs.

Production was paused after the incident and the company said it would correct guarding hazards on its equipment, train all employees on safety and implement safety program improvements, OSHA reported.

While they have taken a first important step at this plant, Zwanenberg Food Group needs to change their workplace culture and make worker safety a priority. As an employer, they are responsible for protecting their temporary workers and making sure they are trained on workplace hazards and control measures to address those hazards.

As an abatement penalty, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration expects Zwanenberg Food Group to pay $242,197 by Jan. 5, 2024. The penalty notice was delivered on Dec. 1.

This is not the first time Zwanenberg Food Group has been cited for a serious injury and/or hazardous issue.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, another temporary employee suffered an amputation in 2022.

The Dutch company has also been cited several times for lockout and tagout issues and for not following the proper sanitation safety guidelines, OSHA inspections revealed.

In addition, one worker was critically injured after he fell six feet into a machine and was trapped on Oct. 12, 2022, according to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

Date Inspections Opened Type Violations Abatement Sum Status June 23, 2023 Referral 2 $242,197 Open Oct. 12, 2022 Referral 17 $1,929,160 Open April 27, 2022 Referral 1 $1,436 Closed April 4, 2022 Follow Up 5 $245,513 Open

Zwanenberg Food Group processes popular food brands such as Southgate, Butcher’s Cut, Artisan Craft, Halal, and Prem.

The company’s Cincinnati facility employs about 175 people.

Read the most recent citation with the documents below.

