Cold start to work week ahead of warm-up

Will warmer air stick around as we approach Christmas?
Monday Video Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning is off to a chilly start with lows in the upper 20s and some frost in parts of the Tri-State.

The frost won’t be widespread due to partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Clouds will decrease through the day Monday to become sunny by late this afternoon.

The high temperature will top out near 40 degrees.

We’re in for another cold morning Tuesday.

This time, widespread frost will be likely but afternoon highs will soar into the upper 40s.

A very weak cold front will move through the Ohio Valley.

This will not only bring some cloud cover back to the Tri-State, but it also will drop high temperatures into the low-to-mid 40s.

Dry and warmer conditions will return going toward the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Clouds will build into the region ahead of a system that will bring more precipitation Saturday night and into Sunday.

Heading into the week before Christmas, temperatures stay well above normal with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s amid drier-than-normal precipitation, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

