Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Dry & Just Cold Monday

Staying dry for the remainder of the week.
Monday Video Forecast
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A quiet weather pattern sets up for the next several days.

Monday morning starts off chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s, though frost won’t be widespread due to partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Clouds decrease through the day Monday to become sunny late. Daytime high temperatures near 40 degrees. Tuesday starts off cold with widespread frost likely, but the afternoon is mild with highs soaring into the upper 40s!

A very weak cold front moves through the Ohio Valley and will not only bring some cloud cover back to the tri-state, but also drop high temperatures down into the low-to-mid 40s.

Dry and warmer conditions return going into the end of the week into the weekend. The weekend starts off dry, but clouds build into the region ahead of a system which will bring more precipitation into the region Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Going into the week before Christmas, temperatures stay well-above normal with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s with drier-than-normal precipitation according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

Latest News

Monday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Video Update
The work week starts off on a cold note in the tri-state.
Cold and cloudy Sunday night
logo
Cold and cloudy start to the week
Catherine's Sunday Forecast