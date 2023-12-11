FBI issues statement after 6 NE Ohio school districts receive emailed bomb threats deemed ‘not credible’
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - The FBI is investigating after North Olmsted City School District (NOCS), Akron Public Schools (APS), Strongsville City Schools (SCS), Riverside Local Schools (RLS), Lakewood City Schools (LCS), and North Ridgeville City School District (NRCS) received bomb threats through email Sunday morning.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation released this statement about the swatting late Sunday night:
A press release from the North Ridgeville and North Olmsted school districts say the email was “general in nature” and was sent to many other school districts.
Police deemed the threats as not credible for all five school districts, according to the release.
In a statement, the North Olmsted City School district said:
APS, SCS, RLS, LCS, and NRCS also gave similar statements.
SCS says the threat was only sent to Muraski Elementary.
NOCS says safety is their top priority and there will be extra police presence at North Olmsted Schools, Riverside Local Schools, and Strongsville City Schools Monday.
NOCS will also do a sweep of all school buildings Monday morning.
NRCS will also do a sweep of their buildings overnight, according to a release.
School officials ask that students and parents report tips and concerns they have to the district.
