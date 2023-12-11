FBI issues statement after 6 NE Ohio school districts receive emailed bomb threats deemed ‘not credible’

The FBI is aware of the bomb threats directed at area schools. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest these to be credible.

The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts them from responding to an actual crisis.

The FBI works with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention and often provides resources and guidance in these investigations.

We urge the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.