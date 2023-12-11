FDA issues recall of eggnog brand sold at UDF

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Batches of a popular eggnog brand sold at United Dairy Farmers have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The 1.5-gallon size of the Holiday Nog from Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., purchased between Dec. 4th and Dec. 6th, may contain an undeclared egg allergen, the FDA stated.

The product label number that has been recalled is 7631005049 I 21-65, according to the FDA.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all United Dairy Farmers store shelves. To date, there have been no reported cases of illness reported to the company,” the FDA said.

Anyone who purchased the item may return the product at UDF for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions should call the UDF Consumer Relations department at 1-800-833-1177 or for direct concerns call Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.

