Grandma accused of shooting 6-month-old grandbaby to face judge

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A grandmother accused of deliberately shooting her six-month-old grandchild in the head, critically injuring her, is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Mia Desiree Harris of Liberty Township is scheduled for a video arraignment from the Butler County Jail in the county’s Area 2 Court.

She is held on three counts of felonious assault and those charges are subject to change as the investigation continues, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

“Words do not do justice to the magnitude of the allegations,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said in a statement Sunday night to FOX19 NOW.

“This case will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and I thank Sheriff Jones for his excellent investigation.”

The sheriff says Harris shot her granddaughter in the face, in one eye, at an apartment on Dutchview Court early Saturday after firing the gun at other relatives during an argument, including the baby’s mother.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that Harris was the shooter.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose,” he said.

Harris, 43, fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later after she pulled over on northbound Interstate 75 near Kyles Station Road, according to the sheriff’s office and police radio reports.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff's dispatchers. (WXIX)

Sheriff Jones calls this “one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak,” he told FOX19 NOW Saturday afternoon.

“It’s in God’s hands now. We should all pray for this 6-month-old baby.”

The baby was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

She underwent two surgeries and remained at the hospital in critical condition at the last check.

