Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose

Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
By KING Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in the story includes content that may be disturbing to some.

SEATTLE (KING) - Police in Seattle released video of a driver appearing to hit pedestrians on purpose.

The video is hard to watch.

People in a car are heard cussing and laughing after running two people over.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)

“You cannot be doing that,“ said resident Char Mayes, who lives just blocks where the hit-and-runs happened.

“Safety is my No. 1 priority. It was just wild to hear the news,” he said.

Seattle police haven’t been able to find the people responsible or the victims.

They said they know at least one hit-and-run took place on Nov. 26 just before 2 a.m., and believe the other happened around the same time.

Three videos, two cellphone videos and one surveillance video were released in total.

Police didn’t share how they got the videos from inside the cars, but in similar cases, videos like this have been posted to social media.

Mayes said he feels bad for the victims.

“There’s some folks who are unhoused just looking for a place to rest their head for the evening,” he said.

Mayes said the hit-and-runs speak to greater problems in society that need to be addressed.

“Love your fellow human and do your best to protect each other,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

Latest News

Catch-A-Fire Pizza is leaving MadTree Brewing Company in Oakley in 2024.
Catch-A-Fire Pizza to leave MadTree Brewing in 2024
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma accused of shooting 6-month-old grandbaby to face judge
A traveler moves through 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day...
Holiday crowds at airports and on highways are expected to be even bigger than last year
Cedric the Entertainer speaks during the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the...
The Golden Globe nominations are announced, with ‘Barbie’ leading the way
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant's 'pay it forward' provides meals to people in need