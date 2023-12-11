Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.(Source: Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 via Facebook)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Troopers say a baby boy died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.

The Connecticut State Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 91 in Enfield, WFSB reports.

Fransheska Stuart, 30, was driving north when her car veered off the road into the right shoulder and collided with a metal beam guardrail, according to state police records. The car rolled over and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass next to the road.

Stuart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An infant in the car, identified in state police records as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Connecticut Children’s, where he was pronounced dead.

Isiah was just three days away from turning 1, state police reports say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Sunday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

Latest News

Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect for Tri-State Tuesday night until 10 a.m....
Cold start to work week ahead of warm-up
Monday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Video Update
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma accused of shooting 6-month-old grandbaby to face judge