Man walking 700 miles to raise awareness for military/first responder suicides

WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky native is walking 700 miles to raise awareness about military and first responder suicides.

John Preston says he lost his older brother Michael, who was a Marine and a local police officer, to suicide.

Preston grew up in Warsaw but started the hike with his wife from Parris Island, South Carolina on Veteran’s Day.

Groups of people joined them in their walk in Gallatin County on Sunday.

Preston created the 22 and You hike to help military and first responders struggling with their mental health.

He says he chose the name because 22 veterans a day die by suicide.

On Sunday, residents and businesses gave Preston and his crew meals while he walked through Gallatin County.

Amanda New, who also joined in the walk Sunday, is the principal of Gallatin County Upper Elementary School and a long-time friend of Preston’s.

“I feel lots of gratitude to be able to be a part of the walk with him and be able to support his welcome home,” New said. “I feel very humbled and also appreciative of the work he’s doing not only as a community member but as an educator. As someone who went to school with John, I think the work he is doing is very important.”

Preston plans to end his walk Monday at the Bengals practice field in memory of where he and his brother practiced as kids.

To learn more about 22 and You, you can visit the website.

