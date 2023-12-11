Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man walking 700 miles to raise awareness for military/first responder suicides

Man walking 700 miles to raise awareness for military/first responder suicides
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky native is walking 700 miles to raise awareness about military and first responder suicides.

John Preston says he lost his older brother Michael, who was a Marine and a local police officer, to suicide.

Preston grew up in Warsaw but started the hike with his wife from Parris Island, South Carolina on Veteran’s Day.

Groups of people joined them in their walk in Gallatin County on Sunday.

Preston created the 22 and You hike to help military and first responders struggling with their mental health.

He says he chose the name because 22 veterans a day die by suicide.

On Sunday, residents and businesses gave Preston and his crew meals while he walked through Gallatin County.

Amanda New, who also joined in the walk Sunday, is the principal of Gallatin County Upper Elementary School and a long-time friend of Preston’s.

“I feel lots of gratitude to be able to be a part of the walk with him and be able to support his welcome home,” New said. “I feel very humbled and also appreciative of the work he’s doing not only as a community member but as an educator. As someone who went to school with John, I think the work he is doing is very important.”

Preston plans to end his walk Monday at the Bengals practice field in memory of where he and his brother practiced as kids.

To learn more about 22 and You, you can visit the website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

Latest News

In an email sent out to students' families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent...
Threat to Princeton and Oak Hills from ‘Russian terrorist’ group is a hoax, districts say
Man walking 700 miles to raise awareness for military/first responder suicides
Man walking 700 miles to raise awareness for military/first responder suicides
Preparing for and avoiding holiday illnesses
Preparing for and avoiding holiday illnesses
NFL clears Bengals of wrongdoing in Burrow injury report investigation
NFL clears Bengals of wrongdoing in Burrow injury report investigation