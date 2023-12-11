Contests
Passenger on motorcycle killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a crash that occurred Friday in Madison Township, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Sheriff Jones says deputies were called to State Route 122 and West Alexandria Road just after 7 p.m. for a crash involving a 2012 Dodge Durango and a 2015 Harley Davidson.

The passenger of the Harley, a 64-year-old woman from Trenton, died at the scene, according to Sheriff Jones.

Sheriff Jones says the motorcyclist and the driver of the Durango were taken to a nearby hospital.

The motorcyclist is in critical condition, and the driver of the Durango sustained minor injuries, Sheriff Jones said.

Deputies have not identified anyone at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

