Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Ring camera captures woman trying to break into NKY house, homeowner says

Police are still searching for one more suspect seen in the video.
By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is facing charges after court records claim she was caught on camera trying to break into a Northern Kentucky home.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, shared the video captured by her Ring doorbell camera with FOX19 NOW.

The Dec. 5 video shows a woman identified in court documents as 37-year-old Newport resident Niki Golden.

The Dayton homeowner says she was not home at the time but got a notification that someone was at her door, and they eventually attempted to make an unauthorized forced entry to the back of her house.

Golden, according to court records, claimed she went to the home to get a makeup kit she bought for $40.

Golden said a woman was there, but the woman went back into the house and then refused to come out.

The court documents show Golden said she stayed on the scene to get her $40 back.

A little bit later, a man is seen in the Ring video walking up to the home. He is heard saying, “Play with me if you want to. Play with me if you want to,” in the video.

Police said the man took off running when officers arrived.

The homeowner said on social media that she had no idea who the two people were but did notice that her basement door had been forced open.

She says she did not see anything missing.

Golden is charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, according to court records.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Campbell County District Court on Dec 21.

Dayton police are still looking for the man seen in the video. Call Dayton police at 859-261-1471 if you have any information that can help with the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say

Latest News

This is not the first time Zwanenberg Food Group has been cited for an employee amputation.
Cincinnati food processor to pay $242K after employee suffers amputation injury
Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the threats.
Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says
Georgia Harris says each year she is blown away by the generosity of the community, and all...
$8,000 donation made to help NKY kids in need enjoy Christmas
The Holiday Nog sold at UDF stores has been recalled, according to the Food and Drug...
FDA issues recall of eggnog brand sold at UDF