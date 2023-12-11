Ring camera captures woman trying to break into NKY house, homeowner says

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is facing charges after court records claim she was caught on camera trying to break into a Northern Kentucky home.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, shared the video captured by her Ring doorbell camera with FOX19 NOW.

The Dec. 5 video shows a woman identified in court documents as 37-year-old Newport resident Niki Golden.

The Dayton homeowner says she was not home at the time but got a notification that someone was at her door, and they eventually attempted to make an unauthorized forced entry to the back of her house.

Golden, according to court records, claimed she went to the home to get a makeup kit she bought for $40.

Golden said a woman was there, but the woman went back into the house and then refused to come out.

The court documents show Golden said she stayed on the scene to get her $40 back.

A little bit later, a man is seen in the Ring video walking up to the home. He is heard saying, “Play with me if you want to. Play with me if you want to,” in the video.

Police said the man took off running when officers arrived.

The homeowner said on social media that she had no idea who the two people were but did notice that her basement door had been forced open.

She says she did not see anything missing.

Golden is charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, according to court records.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Campbell County District Court on Dec 21.

Dayton police are still looking for the man seen in the video. Call Dayton police at 859-261-1471 if you have any information that can help with the investigation.

