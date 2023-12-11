Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Sarah McLachlan coming to Cincinnati as she celebrates 30th anniversary of hit album ‘Fumbling with Ecstasy’

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on...
Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision for WE Day/AP Images)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Grammy-award-winning artist Sarah McLachlan is hitting the road in 2024 on her “Fumbling with Ecstasy 30th Anniversary” tour.

McLachlan will make a pitstop in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion on June 14 as a part of the 30-date run.

“Fumbling with Ectacy” is the title of her third studio album, released in 1993. The album includes tracks like “Possession,” “Hold On,” and “Good Enough.”

“I think it’s interesting as an artist, or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said Sarah McLachlan. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

Tickets for her show in Cincinnati will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Every ticket purchase will provide a donation to McLachlan’s nonprofit, the “Sarah McLachlan School of Music.” This organization offers free music instruction to children and youth with limited or no music access.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
One victim is in stable condition after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday morning,...
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

Several schools in the Cincinnati-area and other parts of Ohio received terror threats...
Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) nearly intercepts a pass intended for New...
Bengals Chidobe Awuzie gives back to Greater Cincinnati kids