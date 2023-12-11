Sarah McLachlan coming to Cincinnati as she celebrates 30th anniversary of hit album ‘Fumbling with Ecstasy’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Grammy-award-winning artist Sarah McLachlan is hitting the road in 2024 on her “Fumbling with Ecstasy 30th Anniversary” tour.

McLachlan will make a pitstop in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion on June 14 as a part of the 30-date run.

“Fumbling with Ectacy” is the title of her third studio album, released in 1993. The album includes tracks like “Possession,” “Hold On,” and “Good Enough.”

“I think it’s interesting as an artist, or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said Sarah McLachlan. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

Tickets for her show in Cincinnati will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Every ticket purchase will provide a donation to McLachlan’s nonprofit, the “Sarah McLachlan School of Music.” This organization offers free music instruction to children and youth with limited or no music access.

