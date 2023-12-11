Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say

Latest News

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road in...
Brain sample from Maine gunman to be examined for injury related to Army Reserves
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before...
Man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting plans to represent himself at trial
Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by supporters as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional...
Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction
Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.
Shelter rescues 6-week-old puppy with broken front legs after she was kicked by horse