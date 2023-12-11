Threat to Princeton and Oak Hills from ‘Russian terrorist’ group is a hoax, districts say

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Both the Princeton and Oak Hills school districts were among a string of Ohio and Texas schools that received a threat from a group claiming to be a Russian terrorist organization, according to district officials.

In an email sent out to students’ families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent G. Elgin Card said the threat, first received by one of the district’s elementary school administrators, was not credible. The Oak Hills Local School District told families the same thing in a message.

The time the alleged event was supposed to happen had already come and gone Friday night, Card wrote. He also said the FBI is aware of the threat that came via email and said they were “clearly hoax threats.”

Oak Hills Superintendent Jeff Brandt said police conducted walkthroughs of their buildings and nothing was found. Card said the district will have increased security at buildings on Monday.

“This is not because the threats have any credibility,” Card said, “but because we know any threat can cause anxiety and concern.”

According to a report from the Central Texas TV station KCEN, a total of 10 school districts were emailed threats on Friday from those claiming to be Russian terrorists, with seven of the districts being in Texas.

Last year, Princeton was targeted in another nationwide string of hoaxes. A person called police saying there was an active shooter at Princeton High School prompting hundreds of police and other first responders to rush to the school.

