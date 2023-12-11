Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Threats against Tri-State schools from ‘Russian terrorist’ group is a hoax, district says

In an email sent out to students' families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent...
In an email sent out to students' families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent G. Elgin Card said the threat, first received by one of the district's elementary school administrators, was not credible.(Live 5)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER/WXIX) - The threat from Princeton is among a string of Ohio and Texas schools that received a threat from a group claiming to be a Russian terrorist organization, according to district officials.

In an email sent out to students’ families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent G. Elgin Card said the threat, first received by one of the district’s elementary school administrators, was not credible.

The time the alleged event was supposed to happen had already come and gone Friday night, Card wrote. He also said the FBI is aware of the threat that came via email and said they were “clearly hoax threats.”

Card said the district will have increased security at buildings on Monday.

“This is not because the threats have any credibility,” Card said, “but because we know any threat can cause anxiety and concern.”

According to a report from a T.V. station in Texas, a total of 10 school districts were emailed threats on Friday from those claiming to be Russian terrorists, with seven of the districts being in Texas.

Last year, Princeton was targeted in another nationwide string of hoaxes. A person called police saying there was an active shooter at Princeton High School, prompting hundreds of police and other first responders to rush to the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

correction: The original text of this story, which came from our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, stated that Oak Hills Local Schools received a threat. The district said they did not receive any such threat. This story now does not refer to Oak Hills.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
One victim is in stable condition after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday morning,...
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

Several schools in the Cincinnati-area and other parts of Ohio received terror threats...
Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.
Bengals defeat Colts at Paycor Stadium 34-14