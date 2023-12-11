Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Cincinnati-area schools and other parts of Ohio are alerting parents about terror threats they received, which were deemed not credible, according to the FBI.
Here are the schools that received the threats over the weekend.
- Princeton School District
- Little Miami Local Schools
- Lakota School District
Many school districts in Texas are currently facing similar threats.
Law enforcement agencies from districts in Ohio and Texas are still investigating the matter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.