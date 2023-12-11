Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Cincinnati-area schools and other parts of Ohio are alerting parents about terror threats they received, which were deemed not credible, according to the FBI.

Here are the schools that received the threats over the weekend.

Princeton School District

Little Miami Local Schools

Lakota School District

Many school districts in Texas are currently facing similar threats.

Law enforcement agencies from districts in Ohio and Texas are still investigating the matter.

