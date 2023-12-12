Bengals’ Browning says the pressure is on - for him and the team

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is three starts into his career and facing the team that brought him into the NFL.

Browning’s first stint in the NFL was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

He played with the team from 2019 to 2021 as a backup after taking the Washington Huskies to the Rose Bowl a season prior.

He was cut by the Vikings on Aug. 31, 2021, and signed a week later by the Bengals to its practice squad.

“I know a lot of people there obviously, but it’s a different coaching staff and GM,” Browning said at a press conference on Tuesday. “It will be nice to see some familiar faces post-game, but I don’t feel any particular way about it.”

Browning backed up Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins emerged as a star with the Vikings, after starting his career as a backup in Washington DC.

Cousins tore his Achilles tendon earlier in the season and is out for the rest of the season.

“Kirk (Cousins) is a pro’s pro,” Browning said. “I developed a very good relationship with him. I’m very appreciative of the time that I spent there.”

Browning said the Vikings’ defense is a big changeup from the Indianapolis Colts, who held the Las Vegas Raiders scoreless in a 3-0 win last Sunday.

“They pitched a shutout, which is impressive,” Browning said. “That doesn’t happen a lot in the NFL. They put on a lot of pressure and make many plays.”

Schematically, the Vikings go deep into their playbook, putting pressure on quarterbacks and looking for big plays. Minnesota has had to rely on its defense this season after Cousins was hurt and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson worked through a hamstring injury most of this season.

Jefferson was injured again against the Raiders, but his status for Saturday’s game is unknown.

Browning says the pressure is on for his football future

Cincinnati’s once-dim playoff hopes have gained a little light the last two weeks. Browning’s emergence at quarterback, following Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury, has helped the Bengals to two wins over playoff-contending teams.

“There’s the playoff implications and it’s a big game for me also,” Browning said. “These starts are very important to me just building a resume. I don’t know if I’ve experienced anything on that field that’s like, ‘This is low-stress and not important.’

“In preseason games it’s competition. In practice, it’s four reps on the scout team. These games have playoff implications, but preseason football for me the last four years has been a fight for my life.”

Dealing with pressure as a starter

Browning’s first start was a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a blow to Browning, but it was also a reminder of what he wanted - a chance to start as an NFL quarterback.

“I remember after the Steelers (game), you are so crushed after a loss,” Brownin said. “I told my girlfriend, I have always wanted this. I want this feeling.

Browning liked Netflix Quarterback show

Bring up the Netflix series Quarterback to Burrow, he can’t wait for another question.

Burrow has been asked relentlessly since the reality show began if he would star in a season of the series. He said earlier in the season he may down the road, but didn’t expand on it.

Browning liked the show for one reason - Cousins, whom Browning developed a friendship with while he was a backup with the Vikings.

“It gave everyone a chance to see the genuine guy,” Browning said.

Running out of opinions

One hassle Browning has found being a starter - finding opinions.

He was in the locker room thinking of answers or opinions to share.

“I enjoy the playing part,” Browning said. “That’s enjoyable. That’s the fun part and the part that you want. I’m enjoying this, I promise. I think that comes out more when we are playing.”

