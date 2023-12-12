Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals fan and whiskey lover to celebrate 105th birthday

Florence Hackman will celebrate her 105th birthday this Saturday.
Florence Hackman will celebrate her 105th birthday this Saturday.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Florence Hackman loves the Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

That’s why the Deerfield Township Fire Department and Fireball Whiskey will be a big part of Flo’s 105th birthday celebration as she watches the Bengals take on the Vikings on Saturday.

She lives at Traditions of Deerfield of Loveland and was born in Cincinnati on December 16, 1918.

Flo worked for Union Central Life Insurance Company and later focused on being a homemaker.

According to research from Boston University, there are only about 2,500 centenarians in Ohio or only 1 in 4,611 people in the general population.

Only 0.38% of women in the U.S. reach 105 years of age.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

Dwayne Curry was able to access at least 48 Snapchat accounts and 300 email accounts,...
Indiana man accessed women’s sexually explicit Snapchat photos with info from dark web
Two young children, 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion, died in an...
State closes investigation into West Chester fire that killed 2 children, critically hurt 2 others
The new parking garage in Over-the-Rhine has 515 parking spaces.
New Over-the-Rhine parking garage to ease burden for residents, visitors
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Zac Taylor calls Saturday’s game ‘a big one’ for teams playoffs hopes