Bengals fan and whiskey lover to celebrate 105th birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Florence Hackman loves the Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

That’s why the Deerfield Township Fire Department and Fireball Whiskey will be a big part of Flo’s 105th birthday celebration as she watches the Bengals take on the Vikings on Saturday.

She lives at Traditions of Deerfield of Loveland and was born in Cincinnati on December 16, 1918.

Flo worked for Union Central Life Insurance Company and later focused on being a homemaker.

According to research from Boston University, there are only about 2,500 centenarians in Ohio or only 1 in 4,611 people in the general population.

Only 0.38% of women in the U.S. reach 105 years of age.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.