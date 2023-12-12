Catch-a-Fire Pizza is moving to the West Side, into a new brewery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati businesses have plans to team up next year to combine their two loves: Beer and pizza.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza announced Tuesday that it will be opening a kitchen inside West Side Brewing Company in early 2024.

“We have been wanting to be a part of the Westwood and West Side community for a long time since our food truck days, and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with West Side Brewing,” said Catch-a-Fire Pizza Co-owner Jeff Ledford.

The new location will feature “hybrid-style service,” where customers will place their order, sit down and once their food is ready, they can pick it up at the counter.

The menu will include Catch-a-Fire’s signature pizzas, appetizers, salads and options for vegans and vegetarians.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our food truck partners, but we’re confident that adding a consistent taproom food provider with extended service hours is best for our customers, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with a top-notch operator like Catch-a-Fire,” said West Side Brewing Co-owner Joe Mumper.

Originally, the pizza business had a kitchen inside MadTree Brewing Company’s Oakley location, but recently announced their split from the business as their lease comes to an end.

“Our model of uniting our food service operation within a brewery taproom works. It makes sense for us to focus on providing top-quality food while allowing the brewery to focus on the brewing process. We think it’s a win-win,” said Catch-a-Fire Pizza Co-owner Melissa Ledford about the company’s recent history with MadTree.

It is unknown when the exact opening day is for the new West Side restaurant, but the owners say it will be in early 2024.

