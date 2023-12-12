Cold Start Tuesday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A frosty start, scrape time will be needed Tuesday morning.

Look for sunshine and afternoon temps will be seasonably mild with highs warming into the upper 40s!

A very weak cold front moves through the Ohio Valley Tuesday night and by sunrise Wednesday it will be way south of the FOX19 viewing area. The front will bring some cloud cover back to the tri-state, but also drop high temperatures into the low-to-mid 40s.

Dry and warmer conditions return going into the end of the week into the weekend. Another cold front brings the slight chance of a few insignificant showers to the Tristate Late Saturday into Sunday morning.

