County considers $39 million in upgrades to Paycor Stadium

In 2024 Hamilton County and the Bengals will begin negotiations on a new lease for Paycor Stadium that will involve major stadium upgrades in the years to come, Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto told county commissioners Tuesday.(WXIX)
By Scott Wartman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - In 2024 Hamilton County and the Bengals will begin negotiations on a new lease for Paycor Stadium that will involve major stadium upgrades in the years to come, Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto told county commissioners Tuesday.

Under a proposed agreement between the county and the Bengals, Hamilton County taxpayers would make $39 million worth of improvements in 2024 to Paycor Stadium. This would include an expanded walkway outside the stadium to alleviate pre-and-post-game congestion, updated audio/visual equipment and new seats for the club suites.

The expanded walkway along Elm Street would give pedestrians more space and provide a better connection to the businesses at The Banks, Aluotto said.

“If you’re getting there for a game or leaving a game, there’s this bottleneck of individuals at the stadium gate,” Aluotto said. “This addresses that through an expansion or extension of the plaza at Elm Street.”

NFL, ‘give us some respect’

Hamilton County commissioners on Tuesday wanted to make clear the Bengals and the county will do a better job of splitting stadium expenses than in the past.

Under the current lease, which expires in 2026, the county taxpayers have paid 96% of the costs, Hamilton County Board of Commissioner President Alicia Reece said Tuesday. Reece said she wants the county to more evenly split the costs of future stadium upgrades with the team, the NFL, and other entities.

“My goal is to have a diversified plan,” Reece said. “Everybody is looking at that. NFL, you’re putting skin in the game for other teams. You need to put some skin in the game for our team. Give us some respect.”

The Bengals have already started shouldering more of the burden for stadium upgrades, commissioners said. The Bengals in the past 18 months have paid for an indoor practice facility, upgraded concession stands, and LED video ribbon boards as part of $32 million worth of upgrades.

The agreement commissioners will vote on Thursday includes this $32 million already made by the Bengals and the $39 million the county would make next year. That’s a total of $71 million in stadium upgrades, with the county putting in 55% and the team 45%.

The draft agreement doesn’t obligate the Bengals to put in more money beyond what they already have. Instead, the memorandum of understanding states the team and the county will “develop a multifaceted, comprehensive funding and financing plan” for a large-scale renovation of the stadium.

Messages to the Bengals were not immediately returned.

Millions in more fixes to Paycor Stadium

Some county leaders on Tuesday described the proposed agreement as signifying a new relationship between the county taxpayers and the Bengals, one where the team will put in more of its own money in the stadium.

All three commissioners said they’d vote for the agreement. Reece expressed concerns that the full tax break promised 25 years ago to Hamilton County homeowners from the stadium sales tax isn’t part of the deal.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the 55%-45% split in this agreement gives her hope for future negotiations with the Bengals.

“From my vantage point, this is a bit of a road map, I hope, as to what we can expect the attitude of the team to be,” Driehaus said. “I find this to be a very optimistic report with how we can move forward with the team.”

The ultimate cost for upgrades to Paycor Stadium won’t be known until sometime next year when an architect unveils a master plan for what the stadium will need to compete with other NFL stadiums.

A report by the same architect in 2022 found the stadium will need $493 million worth of basic maintenance and improvements over 20 years. The $39 million worth of improvements in the agreement are the first year of that $490 million, Aluotto said.

“We know we have a much larger slate of projects to come as part of the larger renovation plan,” Aluotto said. “To keep the stadium in good shape, we need to make sure we don’t miss that construction window.”

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

