Crash closes SB I-75 in Cincinnati overnight
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-vehicle rollover crash closed southbound Interstate 75 for about an hour in Cincinnati overnight.
Lockland police began blocking the highway at Galbraith Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash occurred near the Paddock Road exit shortly before 3 a.m.
One person was reported hurt and trapped in a vehicle, according to Cincinnati police.
The highway reopened just before 4 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say.
