Crash closes SB I-75 in Cincinnati overnight

A single-vehicle crash near Paddock Road closed southbound Interstate 75 for about an hour overnight.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-vehicle rollover crash closed southbound Interstate 75 for about an hour in Cincinnati overnight.

Lockland police began blocking the highway at Galbraith Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred near the Paddock Road exit shortly before 3 a.m.

One person was reported hurt and trapped in a vehicle, according to Cincinnati police.

The highway reopened just before 4 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say.

