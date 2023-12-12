Crash closes SB I-75 in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-vehicle rollover crash closed southbound Interstate 75 for about an hour in Cincinnati overnight.

Lockland police began blocking the highway at Galbraith Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred near the Paddock Road exit shortly before 3 a.m.

One person was reported hurt and trapped in a vehicle, according to Cincinnati police.

The highway reopened just before 4 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.