Edgewood schools hold meeting amid bullying concerns

Edgewood schools hold focus group over bullying
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Edgewood City School District held a community focus group Monday to address bully concerns among parents and students.

The meeting was scheduled after a student in the district died by suicide earlier this month. Her parents spoke at the meeting and said bullying was the direct cause of her death.

One student said she saw the girl being mistreated.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” the student said. “I’ve seen the videos of people throwing stuff at her, calling her names - I’ve seen it. She was bullied and obviously, nothing was done about it because she killed herself.”

Superintendent Kelly Spivey said she organized to address bullying and brainstorm solutions.

“I think we could do more to help one another in society,” Spivey said. “To sit, and really listen, and look for patterns in areas we could really grow.”

Another student said she had been bullied nearly every day. She said she’s dealt with it walking to the bathroom, leaving school or going to see nurses.

“It was anyone and everyone who walked past me,” she said.

One woman said she pulled her granddaughter out of the district, while other parents have considered doing the same.

One couple said they are the guardian of a student at the school. Bullying has led to her refusing to go to school and being a mess when she comes home.

“Because of the bullying I have to pull her out of bed in the morning,” he said. “It’s a fight every morning to get her to come in here.”

His wife added: “She cries all the way home. You don’t know what to do. What if you went to another school and it was just as bad?”

Spivey said she would present ideas from the meeting to the Edgewood school board at its meeting on Dec. 18. She said she plans on having future workshops and find ways to support the mental health of students.

