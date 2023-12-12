Contests
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral

By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville mother charged with the murder of her two boys was back in court Monday, where her $2 million bond was upheld.

Tiffanie Lucas is accused of shooting 9-year-old Jayden Howard and 6-year-old Maurice Baker Jr. on November 8 inside their Bullitt County home. Police went inside the bedroom of the home where a neighbor was trying to provide aid to the boys, who were both shot in the head.

After the proceedings, family members told WAVE News they’ve also been dealing with problems from the coroner’s office.

Bobbie Baker is Maurice Jr.’s biological aunt but considers both boys her nephews. She spoke on behalf of her family.

”[Maurice] had his visitation, and we got Jayden’s body instead,” she said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told WAVE News the boys were processed and identified correctly on their end, and the fault lies with Norton Children’s Hospital, which is responsible for labeling and tagging descendants upon their arrival.

WAVE reached out to officials at Norton Children’s Hospital, who responded saying they were unaware this happened and that they are looking into it.

Baker said she also felt wronged by child protection services, whom she claims to have called several times to protect her nephews.

She only sees fit one punishment for Lucas.

”For her to be put to death,” she said.

Lucas is due back in court in January. She’s set to appear again in March as well, to set a trial date.

