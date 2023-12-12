Contests
Family of man fatally hit by train in Butler County files wrongful death lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

The family of a man fatally struck by a train in Butler County in 2021 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the railway, Norfolk Southern.
The family of a man fatally struck by a train in Butler County in 2021 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the railway, Norfolk Southern.(wsaw)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a man fatally struck by a train in Butler County filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway.

Jennifer Knight, the administrator of Henry Knight IV’s estate, alleges the railway, the train’s operator and the supervisory conductor and the unknown company that owns the train didn’t do everything possible to stop the train and were negligent when he was hit.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, on tracks along Ohio 747 near Premier Way and Premier Shooting in West Chester Township.

Knight is survived by a spouse, minor children, and other next of kin, according to the suit.

They want Norfolk Southern to pay $25,000 and any other costs the court deems proper.

The suit was filed in state court in October but recently moved to federal court in Cincinnati.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment and is seeking records related to the incident from the West Chester Police Department.

