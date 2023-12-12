Contests
Greenish Geminid meteor shower to peak this week

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid...
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.(NASA/MSFC/Danielle Moser, NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Geminid meteor shower will peak this week, giving stargazers an excellent show.

According to EarthSky, the meteor shower will peak at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 14 but the meteors can be spotted from the evening hours of Dec. 13 until dawn.

Meteors in this shower have a greenish hue to them unlike the white hue that most meteors have, according to a post on NASA’s Watch the Skies blog. That is because of the meteor’s chemical composition, which determines what hue the meteor will release as it burns in the Earth’s atmosphere.

A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox...
A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox church on the local cemetery near the village of Zagorie, some 110 km ( 69 miles) west of capital Minsk, Belarus, late Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.(Sergei Grits | AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

NASA reported the Geminid meteors are also unique due to their origin. While many meteor showers originate from comets, the Geminid meteors originate from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which takes 1.4 years to orbit the Sun.

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible in all parts of the globe, favoring the northern hemisphere. EarthSky reported that a young waxing moon will not interfere with the shower’s visibility, making for ideal conditions for viewing.

The meteor shower will appear to come from the Gemini constellation, near the bright star Castor. However, according to NASA’s post, meteors will be visible throughout the entire night sky so there’s no reason to look in one specific direction.

NASA reported up to 120 meteors can be seen in an hour in prime conditions. No special equipment is needed to view the shower, just a clear, dark open sky, a stargazing buddy and patience.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

