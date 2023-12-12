Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. The university presidents called before last week’s congressional hearing on antisemitism had more in common than strife on their campuses: The leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT were all women who were relatively new in their positions. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university’s highest governing body announced Tuesday.

“Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the Harvard Corporation said in a statement following its meeting Monday.

Only months into her leadership, Gay came under intense scrutiny following the hearing in which she and two of her peers struggled to answer questions about campus antisemitism. Their academic responses provoked backlash from Republican opponents, along with alumni and donors who say the university leaders are failing to stand up for Jewish students on their campuses.

The president hosted a Hanukkah reception at the White House, vowing to continue to stand with Israel in its war with Hamas. (POOL via CNN)

At issue was a line of questioning that asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the universities’ code of conduct. At the hearing, Gay said it depended on the context, adding that when “speech crosses into conduct, that violates our policies.”

Some lawmakers and donors to the the university had called for Gay to step down, following the resignation of Liz Magill as president of the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Harvard Crimson student newspaper first reported Tuesday that Gay, who became Harvard’s first Black president in July, would remain in office with the support of the Harvard Corporation following the conclusion of the board’s meeting. It cited an unnamed source familiar with the decision.

A petition signed by more than 600 faculty members had asked the school’s governing body to keep Gay in charge.

Students are lobbying Congress over antisemitism on campus.

“So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the university’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation,” the corporation’s statement said. “Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values. President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the university’s fight against antisemitism.”

In an interview with The Crimson last week, Gay said she got caught up in a heated exchange at the House committee hearing and failed to properly denounce threats of violence against Jewish students.

“What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged,” Gay said.

Testimony from Gay and Magill drew intense national backlash, as did similar responses from the president of MIT, who also testified before the Republican-led House Education and Workforce Committee.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, a committee member who repeatedly asked the university presidents whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the schools’ rules, voiced her displeasure on X, the social media platform, about the decision supporting Gay.

“There have been absolutely no updates to (Harvard’s) code of conduct to condemn the calls for genocide of Jews and protect Jewish students on campus,” she said. “The only update to Harvard’s code of conduct is to allow plagiarists as president.”

The corporation addressed allegations of plagiarism against Gay, saying that Harvard became aware of them in late October regarding three articles she had written. It initiated an independent review at Gay’s request.

The corporation reviewed the results on Saturday, “which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation” and found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, it said. Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Garreontai Holmes and Robert Morris (left to right) face aggravated murder and other charges...
Murder trial gets underway in ‘calculated’ shooting of man in West Chester
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy arrives to grim Capitol Hill as Biden’s aid package for Ukraine risks collapse