Headliners announced for 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Music Festival returns for three days in July 2024.

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center will play host to A Tribute to Hip Hop Music on Thursday, July 25.

Maxwell will headline Friday, July 26, at Paycor Stadium with performances by Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London, and Lakeside.

New Edition featuring Bobby Brown headlines Saturday, July 27, at Paycor Stadium with performances by Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, KEM, SWV, Stokely, and an artist to be announced later.

Tickets are on sale now through the Festival office at (513) 924-0900 and will be available through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 am. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.