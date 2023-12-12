Contests
Headliners announced for 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival

The 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival returns July 25 -27 with headliners Maxwell and New Edition.
The 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival returns July 25 -27 with headliners Maxwell and New Edition.(Cincinnati Music Festival)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Music Festival returns for three days in July 2024.

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center will play host to A Tribute to Hip Hop Music on Thursday, July 25.

Maxwell will headline Friday, July 26, at Paycor Stadium with performances by Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London, and Lakeside.

New Edition featuring Bobby Brown headlines Saturday, July 27, at Paycor Stadium with performances by Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, KEM, SWV, Stokely, and an artist to be announced later.

Tickets are on sale now through the Festival office at (513) 924-0900 and will be available through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 am. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

