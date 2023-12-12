Contests
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat

A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a batting cage accident. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A high school baseball player in Georgia has died after a tragic batting cage accident last month.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the Gainesville High School baseball team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages.

According to the Gainesville City School System, the high school senior had been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center since the incident.

On Monday, his family said his “heart stopped about an hour” before his grandmother arrived at the hospital to see him.

Last week, Medina’s family said they had begun the process of seeking a visa for his grandmother to travel to be with them for an honor walk, a ceremonial event held at hospitals to commemorate patients donating their organs.

The Medina family said they were going to be donating his organs after he was declared brain dead.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon,” his family said in their statement. “We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Officials with Gainesville schools said Medina will not be forgotten.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” Gainesville school officials shared.

The honor walk and celebration of Medina’s life for the public to attend will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

