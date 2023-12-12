‘I’m putting Band-Aids on wounds’: Councilmembers, organizations & residents discuss gun safety

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two emergency ordinances were passed in Tuesday’s Cincinnati Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting as a means to put an end to gun violence.

It’s something that the Cincinnati City Council has been trying to tackle for years now as gun violence continues to flood Cincinnati’s streets and homes. Although shooting victim numbers are down compared to the past four years, 376 people have been shot within the past 11 months in Cincinnati alone, according to City Insights.

Firearms being stolen or improperly stored is another issue that the council believes contributes to the crime epidemic.

“It’s a privilege to own a firearm. And when you purchase [one], the level of responsibility goes up,” Public Safety and Governance Chair Scotty Johnson said.

To help combat both of these issues, the committee passed two ordinances that modify city laws: Mandatory reporting of loss or theft of firearms and requiring a fee to process the return of missing or stolen firearms.

Mandatory reporting of loss or theft of firearm or dangerous ordinance

Every gun owner who is missing or has a firearm stolen must report it to law enforcement.

When reporting a missing or stolen firearm, gun owners must provide the serial number and when it was purchased. If one of the two is not provided, then a civil fine may be served.

If a part of this ordinance is deemed unconstitutional or invalid by the courts, then that part of the ordinance will be deemed a separate and independent provision and the holding will not affect the rest of the ordinance.

If the Ohio General Assembly codifies changes to the law that prohibits local legislation of firearm loss or theft reporting requirements, then this ordinance will become inoperative.

Legal gun owners who do not follow these provisions could be charged with a misdemeanor or a Class D civil offense.

A fee is associated with the return of a firearm

An owner of a firearm may request the return of the owner’s firearm from the Cincinnati Police Department. If the gun is not being used as evidence or required to be used by the police department, then it will cost the gun owner $200 for police to run background checks to confirm that they are the legal owner and that they are still legally allowed to obtain a firearm.

This ordinance does not apply to the following situations: If the person requesting the gun is the verified owner and is permitted to have the firearm by federal, state or Cincinnati law. If the firearm was stolen from the verified owner and they reported it stolen to law enforcement. If State law or court order specifically requires the police department to return the firearm to the verified owner without paying a fee.



Both ordinances were sponsored by Councilmember Liz Keating, who worked with the police department’s legal team to make these ordinances possible.

“We have such significant restrictions because of the State and the State has not been very helpful in combatting gun violence in Cincinnati,” Keating said.

Now that both ordinances passed in committee, they will be voted on in Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

A call to action for gun safety in Cincinnati

The fatal shooting of the 11-year-old boy in the West End, Domonic Davis - a name that is far from forgotten - is a tragic situation that stays on the minds of Cincinnati residents.

Several local organizations and residents spoke to the committee before the passage of the two emergency gun ordinances, some mentioning what happened that November night.

Cincinnati native Duane Harmon says the trauma from that shooting runs deep in his family.

“That incident that happened with the kid in the West End, it’s trauma three times in my house, starting with my wife who taught that kid in the fourth grade,” Harmon told the council. “He was the best friend of my grandson. [T]rauma went through me, my wife and my grandson.”

“I’m taking responsibility - I’m putting Band-Aids on wounds,” he added.

Throughout his testimony, Harmon referred to Cincinnati as a “jungle,” as he explained the high number of shootings, especially the amount involving juveniles.

“I care about these kids and I’m tired of people just pushing [them] under the door,” Harmon emphasized. “Those kids are still walking into that school, talking about [Domonic’s] funeral.

“What are we going to do about this?” A question Harmon left the committee with on Tuesday, but one that is beginning to sound like a broken record across the city.

