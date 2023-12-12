Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

‘I’m putting Band-Aids on wounds’: Councilmembers, organizations & residents discuss gun safety

Two ordinances will be voted on in city council on Wednesday
Cincinnati's Public Safety and Governance Committee passed two gun reform ordinances on...
Cincinnati's Public Safety and Governance Committee passed two gun reform ordinances on Tuesday that will be voted on in Wednesday's City Council meeting.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two emergency ordinances were passed in Tuesday’s Cincinnati Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting as a means to put an end to gun violence.

It’s something that the Cincinnati City Council has been trying to tackle for years now as gun violence continues to flood Cincinnati’s streets and homes. Although shooting victim numbers are down compared to the past four years, 376 people have been shot within the past 11 months in Cincinnati alone, according to City Insights.

Firearms being stolen or improperly stored is another issue that the council believes contributes to the crime epidemic.

“It’s a privilege to own a firearm. And when you purchase [one], the level of responsibility goes up,” Public Safety and Governance Chair Scotty Johnson said.

City leaders trying to prevent gun thefts to reduce crime

To help combat both of these issues, the committee passed two ordinances that modify city laws: Mandatory reporting of loss or theft of firearms and requiring a fee to process the return of missing or stolen firearms.

Mandatory reporting of loss or theft of firearm or dangerous ordinance

  • Every gun owner who is missing or has a firearm stolen must report it to law enforcement.
  • When reporting a missing or stolen firearm, gun owners must provide the serial number and when it was purchased. If one of the two is not provided, then a civil fine may be served.
  • If a part of this ordinance is deemed unconstitutional or invalid by the courts, then that part of the ordinance will be deemed a separate and independent provision and the holding will not affect the rest of the ordinance.
  • If the Ohio General Assembly codifies changes to the law that prohibits local legislation of firearm loss or theft reporting requirements, then this ordinance will become inoperative.

Legal gun owners who do not follow these provisions could be charged with a misdemeanor or a Class D civil offense.

A fee is associated with the return of a firearm

  • An owner of a firearm may request the return of the owner’s firearm from the Cincinnati Police Department. If the gun is not being used as evidence or required to be used by the police department, then it will cost the gun owner $200 for police to run background checks to confirm that they are the legal owner and that they are still legally allowed to obtain a firearm.
  • This ordinance does not apply to the following situations:
    • If the person requesting the gun is the verified owner and is permitted to have the firearm by federal, state or Cincinnati law.
    • If the firearm was stolen from the verified owner and they reported it stolen to law enforcement.
    • If State law or court order specifically requires the police department to return the firearm to the verified owner without paying a fee.

Both ordinances were sponsored by Councilmember Liz Keating, who worked with the police department’s legal team to make these ordinances possible.

“We have such significant restrictions because of the State and the State has not been very helpful in combatting gun violence in Cincinnati,” Keating said.

Judge rules in favor of Cincinnati in gun regulation lawsuit against state

Now that both ordinances passed in committee, they will be voted on in Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

A call to action for gun safety in Cincinnati

The fatal shooting of the 11-year-old boy in the West End, Domonic Davis - a name that is far from forgotten - is a tragic situation that stays on the minds of Cincinnati residents.

Several local organizations and residents spoke to the committee before the passage of the two emergency gun ordinances, some mentioning what happened that November night.

Cincinnati native Duane Harmon says the trauma from that shooting runs deep in his family.

‘When will this stop?’ Number of juveniles shot in Cincinnati surpasses 2022, report says

“That incident that happened with the kid in the West End, it’s trauma three times in my house, starting with my wife who taught that kid in the fourth grade,” Harmon told the council. “He was the best friend of my grandson. [T]rauma went through me, my wife and my grandson.”

“I’m taking responsibility - I’m putting Band-Aids on wounds,” he added.

Throughout his testimony, Harmon referred to Cincinnati as a “jungle,” as he explained the high number of shootings, especially the amount involving juveniles.

“I care about these kids and I’m tired of people just pushing [them] under the door,” Harmon emphasized. “Those kids are still walking into that school, talking about [Domonic’s] funeral.

“What are we going to do about this?” A question Harmon left the committee with on Tuesday, but one that is beginning to sound like a broken record across the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

Quiet weather remains
The family of a man fatally struck by a train in Butler County in 2021 filed a wrongful death...
Family of man fatally hit by train in Butler County files wrongful death lawsuit against Norfolk Southern
The 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival returns July 25 -27 with headliners Maxwell and New Edition.
Headliners announced for 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday