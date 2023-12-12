Contests
Ja’Marr Chase visits local school to give kids a winter shopping experience

Bengals helping for the holidays
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is giving back to the community for the holidays after hosting a shopping spree with Tri-State kids and teens.

Woodford Academy was turned into a small shopping center on Monday as students not only got to spend one-on-one time with the Bengals superstar but also received the necessary winter items that can also be difficult to afford.

Students got to pick out several things, including a Nike coat, a hat, a mini football and a toy at the event, which was helped made possible thanks to Activities Beyond the Classroom and Express Logistics.

Chase told the media that he wanted to make sure kids had warm gear and a few fun things to take home for the holidays, saying this was something he has been wanting to do for a while now.

The Bengals player’s philanthropy efforts have continued to be a force in the Greater Cincinnati community.

This past July, he teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to spend time with Brixton Woods, a 6-year-old Bengals super fan, teaching him how to do his famous griddy dance.

