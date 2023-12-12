Contests
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger will offer an additional discount for select customers on Wednesday.

Customers ages 55 and older can save an extra 5% on their in-store purchase total to help them save before the holiday, according to the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger.

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert the cashier of their eligibility.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” said Jenifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager. “Customers can save throughout the year and across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience. This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter.”

