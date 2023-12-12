Zac Taylor calls Saturday’s game ‘a big one’ for teams playoffs hopes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows Saturday’s game is pivotal for their playoff hopes.

Sitting at 7-6, the Bengals are on the outside looking in for the playoffs, but they have a winnable matchup this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

“This is a big one that we really need,” Taylor said of Saturday’s game. “I’m sure they feel the exact same way.”

Many outside the locker room had their doubts about Cincinnati’s playoff chances following the season-ending injury to Joe Burrow.

Inside the Bengals locker room, there is excitement as Taylor explained how they can only control what is in front of them.

Since Burrow went down, the Bengals have rallied around backup Jake Browning to go 2-1 in three games they have played without the franchise quarterback.

"I think Joe Burrow's one of the greatest players to walk this Earth. But we still do have other great players that can step up and help us win football games."



Zac Taylor on if he feels vindicated by his optimism to stay in the playoff conversation even after losing Burrow. pic.twitter.com/P8Yz61yrXV — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 12, 2023

Taylor said the Bengals, who have won two in a row, view each week individually.

“Saturday is the first step for us it feels like, Taylor said.

The Vikings, like the Bengals, are without their star quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

It appeared Minnesota had found their reliable backup in Joshua Dobbs, but poor performances in back-to-back weeks resulted in Dobbs being benched last week.

In their last three games, the Vikings are 1-2 and only managed to score three points in their win last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saturday’s game between the Vikings and Bengals kicks off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

"Rush in the stadium and be as loud as you can humanly possibly be when Minnesota's offense is out there." pic.twitter.com/O2FVCiiiXd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 12, 2023

