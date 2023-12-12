Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is in jail after Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies said he stole chicken from a restaurant at gunpoint.

Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, 32, was charged with aggravated robbery and obstruction of official business. He is accused of robbing the Pollo Shaddai restaurant Friday on West Wyoming Avenue in Lockland.

Jordy Hernandez, whose family owns the restaurant, said he received a frantic call from several employees after a man kicked in the door and demanded money from the register.

“They told me they closed the register before anything,” Hernandez said. “At that time, we were already closed. I came rushing in and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ Everyone was OK, and everybody was scared.”

Hernandez said the employees refused to open the register despite Abdur-Rahman’s demands. He then demanded they give him three pieces of chicken.

Deputies said they found him on a sidewalk a block away from the restaurant, where he was arrested.

Hernandez said this is the first time the restaurant has had to deal with a robbery.

“We’ve had arguments with customers before,” Hernandez said. “But nothing crazy like this. It was a lot of things going on. That’s unreasonable, honestly.”

Hernandez said aside about being more vigilant about safety, his family will be investing in a new door and adding security cameras.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them.

Abdur-Rahman is due in court on Dec. 26.

