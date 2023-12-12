Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Man arrested for stealing chicken from restaurant at gunpoint
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is in jail after Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies said he stole chicken from a restaurant at gunpoint.

Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, 32, was charged with aggravated robbery and obstruction of official business. He is accused of robbing the Pollo Shaddai restaurant Friday on West Wyoming Avenue in Lockland.

Jordy Hernandez, whose family owns the restaurant, said he received a frantic call from several employees after a man kicked in the door and demanded money from the register.

“They told me they closed the register before anything,” Hernandez said. “At that time, we were already closed. I came rushing in and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ Everyone was OK, and everybody was scared.”

Hernandez said the employees refused to open the register despite Abdur-Rahman’s demands. He then demanded they give him three pieces of chicken.

Deputies said they found him on a sidewalk a block away from the restaurant, where he was arrested.

Hernandez said this is the first time the restaurant has had to deal with a robbery.

“We’ve had arguments with customers before,” Hernandez said. “But nothing crazy like this. It was a lot of things going on. That’s unreasonable, honestly.”

Hernandez said aside about being more vigilant about safety, his family will be investing in a new door and adding security cameras.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them.

Abdur-Rahman is due in court on Dec. 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say

Latest News

Edgewood schools hold focus group over bullying
Edgewood schools hold meeting amid bullying concerns
Parents say their daughter was hospitalized after kids given edibles on school bus
Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus
NKY teen pleads guilty to murder
NKY teen pleads guilty to murder
Members of a Tri-State high school ROTC program won full scholarships after winning nationals.
Tri-State ROTC wins full college scholarships after win at nationals