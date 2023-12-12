Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Meet one of the Salvation Army’s most dedicated bell ringers

Raymond McElfresh has been helping the Salvation Army for nearly four decades.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Salvation Army is highlighting one of their most dedicated bell ringers this holiday season.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell introduces us to Raymond McElfresh.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

A new video shows what happened when the suspect in a police chase ran out of road.
Police chase ends with suspect driving car into river
The walk went from South Carolina to Cincinnati and took 32 days to complete.
Veteran’s 700-mile walk to raise veteran, first responder suicide awareness reaches finish line
The kids ages 9-12 shopped for everything from dog toys for the family pet to gifts for...
Tri-State kids join law enforcement for Shop With a Cop event
Fast actions from NKY school security officer saves student’s life
WATCH: Fast actions from NKY school security officer saves student’s life