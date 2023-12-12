Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

More Sunshine

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine and afternoon temps will be seasonably mild with highs warming into the upper 40s!

A very weak cold front moves through the Ohio Valley Tuesday night and by sunrise Wednesday it will be way south of the FOX19 viewing area. The front will bring some cloud cover back to the tri-state, but also drop high temperatures into the low-to-mid 40s.

Dry and warmer conditions return going into the end of the week into the weekend. Another cold front brings the slight chance of a few insignificant showers to the Tristate Late Saturday into Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Cold Start Tuesday Morning
Frank's Video Forecast Update
First Alert Video Forecast Update
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
First Alert Weather Days Sat and Sun
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast