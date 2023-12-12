Contests
Murder trial gets underway in ‘calculated’ shooting of man in West Chester

Robert Morris and Garreontai Holmes each face charges in the shooting investigation of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders in October of 2022, according to court docs.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder trial is now underway in what prosecutors say was the “calculated” shooting death of a 22-year-old man in West Chester.

Opening statements began in Butler County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday following jury selection on Monday. Judge Greg Stephens is presiding.

Robert Morris, 22, is being tried on nine charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang in the slaying of Keshon Sanders.

Sanders was gunned down in October 2022 in his car on Aster Park Drive at Meadow Ridge apartment.

Prosecutors have said the murder weapon was an automatic gun with a muffler attached or silencer.

Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man, Garreontai Holmes, 22, also was indicted earlier this year.

He is scheduled to be tried next year.

