Murder trial gets underway in gang-related shooting of 22-year-old man in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder trial is now underway in what prosecutors say was the calculated, gang-related shooting death of a 22-year-old man in West Chester.

Opening statements began in Butler County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday following jury selection on Monday. Judge Greg Stephens is presiding.

Robert Morris, 22, is being tried on nine charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang in the slaying of Keshon Sanders.

He’s also charged in connection with illegally having a gun. The murder weapon was an automatic gun with a muffler attached or silencer, prosecutors have said.

Morris is prohibited from having firearms due to a 2018 aggravated robbery conviction as a juvenile in Hamilton County, court records show.

Prosecutors say he gunned down Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022, as Sanders while Sanders was in his car on Aster Park Drive at Meadow Ridge apartments off Muhlhauser Road.

Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man, Garreontai Holmes, 22, also was indicted on similar charges earlier this year because prosecutors say he drove Morris to Meadow Ridge and is an accomplice to Sanders’ slaying.

Holmes is scheduled to be tried next year.

The shooting is the result of a violent dispute between two criminal gangs, “Strike Life,” of which Morris is a member, and “My Brothers Keeper,” to which Sanders belonged, court records show.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Morris and two or more people arrived at Shelton Gardens Apartments on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Cincinnati’s English Woods community.

Shots were fired at Sanders and others including Trevon Stinson, who was struck twice in his left foot and left buttock, court records show.

Morris and the others with him fled the shooting scene.

Less than a month later, on Oct. 20, 2022, prosecutors say Holmes drove Morris from Cincinnati to West Chester.

Holmes, who was behind the wheel of a black Cadillac sedan, began circling the parking lot, passing Sanders several times as he sat in his vehicle, court records show.

Holmes made a final pass and stopped the Cadillac near Sanders’ vehicle.

Morris got out and approached Sanders and “fired multiple rounds at Sanders, killing him,” prosecutors wrote in the “Statement of Facts.”

“Morris,” the court document continues, “then got back into the Cadillac and Holmes drove them away from the scene and back to Cincinnati.”

