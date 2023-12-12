Contests
Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle

A mystery donor dropped a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont. (Source: WCAX)
By Jessica Tara and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A rare gold coin dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle from a mystery donor is being called a Christmas miracle in Vermont.

Coins and dollars are dropped into the buckets every year, but sometimes a surprise awaits.

“It started off like any other night,” said Maj. Keith Jache of the Salvation Army. “So, me and a couple of our volunteers were sitting around, we were counting the money for the night and all of a sudden, a $5 bill came out and it was tape. And our first thing was like, who is trying to be funny?”

Although he was hesitant, Jache said he knew something was in it and decided to open it. He was stunned by what he saw -- a gold coin worth $2,000.

“You’ve heard of it happening in other places and they’re usually worth a couple of hundred dollars, so when we got it appraised, and he said, ‘Yes, it is real and it is worth $2,000,’ we were overly happy and overly blessed to receive it,” Jache said.

Jache doesn’t know who donated the coin but said moments like this make it all worthwhile.

“We stand out here in all kinds of weather, and we try to raise as much funds as we can so we can help the most people,” Jache said, adding he’s delighted to help those in need.

