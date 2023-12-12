New Over-the-Rhine parking garage to ease burden for residents, visitors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new parking garage in Over-the-Rhine should make it easier for FC Cincinnati fans and Findlay Market shoppers to find parking.

There were a lot of smiles and excitement Tuesday as Hamilton County Commissioners and other city leaders cut the ribbon to unveil the new parking garage in Findlay Market.

Commissioners said this addition will make life a little easier for those who live and visit the area often.

“It speaks to Findlay Market and how wonderful that asset is and how many people are coming down here, not only to shop but to visit,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.

When developers decided to build TQL Stadium in the West End, Driehaus said they asked the county commissioners to build up the infrastructure in the surrounding area.

Driehaus says the commissioners’ promise is one they fought to keep to benefit the community as well.

The new garage, which has 515 parking spaces, sits at the entrance on Langston Street off Central Parkway.

FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding says the new garage will come in handy during FCC matches.

“This year, we sold out every single one of our games but two,” Berding said. “Over 25,000 people coming to our games. You can’t have all of these great developments without parking.”

Findlay Market CEO Cordelia Heaney said with their 1.4 million visitors in the past year, the new OTR parking gargae will play a crucial role in supporting their continued growth.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.