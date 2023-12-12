Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

New Over-the-Rhine parking garage to ease burden for residents, visitors

The new parking garage in Over-the-Rhine has 515 parking spaces.
The new parking garage in Over-the-Rhine has 515 parking spaces.(WXIX)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new parking garage in Over-the-Rhine should make it easier for FC Cincinnati fans and Findlay Market shoppers to find parking.

There were a lot of smiles and excitement Tuesday as Hamilton County Commissioners and other city leaders cut the ribbon to unveil the new parking garage in Findlay Market.

Commissioners said this addition will make life a little easier for those who live and visit the area often.

“It speaks to Findlay Market and how wonderful that asset is and how many people are coming down here, not only to shop but to visit,” Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.

When developers decided to build TQL Stadium in the West End, Driehaus said they asked the county commissioners to build up the infrastructure in the surrounding area.

Driehaus says the commissioners’ promise is one they fought to keep to benefit the community as well.

The new garage, which has 515 parking spaces, sits at the entrance on Langston Street off Central Parkway.

FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding says the new garage will come in handy during FCC matches.

“This year, we sold out every single one of our games but two,” Berding said. “Over 25,000 people coming to our games. You can’t have all of these great developments without parking.”

Findlay Market CEO Cordelia Heaney said with their 1.4 million visitors in the past year, the new OTR parking gargae will play a crucial role in supporting their continued growth.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Zac Taylor calls Saturday’s game ‘a big one’ for teams playoffs hopes
Quiet weather remains
The family of a man fatally struck by a train in Butler County in 2021 filed a wrongful death...
Family of man fatally hit by train in Butler County files wrongful death lawsuit against Norfolk Southern
The 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival returns July 25 -27 with headliners Maxwell and New Edition.
Headliners announced for 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival