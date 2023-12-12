New Pleasant Ridge development to serve as front door to welcome visitors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A building under construction will serve as the front door to welcome visitors to Pleasant Ridge.

Josh Rothstein with OnSite Retail Group says this development is a game changer and will be one of the reasons Pleasant Ridge rises.

“That was the first Over-the-Rhine restaurant that came to Pleasant Ridge, and then Goodfellas came after it, and everyone looking and like what is this Pleasant Ridge?” recalled Rothstein.

The restaurant Rothstein is talking about is Revolution Rotisserie, which decided to open a second location in 2017 in Pleasant Ridge.

Rothstein has been with OnSite Retail Group for the last 10 years. He played a big role in that move, along with many others over the last six to seven years.

“You can walk from a place to go get drinks, you can then go get dinner, you can then go get ice cream, you can back in your car,” Rothstein says of the area. “So, the landscape of Pleasant Ridge, which sits on Montgomery Road, it’s an old highway. It still manages to create and foster that environment that is good for kids, young professionals, and the elderly alike.”

The space doesn’t look like much now, but this construction site used to be home to three blighted buildings.

Soon, it will be home to a brand new high-end commercial and residential building.

Rothstein says new construction development is something Pleasant Ridge has not seen in decades.

“What we’re building at Lester and Montgomery is five stories,” said Rothstein. “What was here was max two stories. So, you can add density, which is something Pleasant Ridge can benefit from, and you can add new housing, which it hasn’t had in decades.”

Rothstein says this will be Pleasant Ridge’s way of welcoming visitors looking to shop, eat, or drink.

“What it does for the neighborhood is that it pushes the business district to the south and creates the new front door of Pleasant Ridge,” explained Rothstein.

