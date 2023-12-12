NKY teen pleads guilty to murder

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Prosecutors say a teen who pleaded guilty to murder last week was motivated by race.

Joseph McMeans, 17, pleaded guilty Friday in Kenton County court to the shooting death of one man and for injuring another in Covington on Jan. 6.

His accomplice, 16-year-old Jamareon Jones-Snap, pleaded guilty in court weeks ago. They were caught on surveillance video in January shortly before they tried to rob two Hispanic men in Covington.

“Anytime you have armed robberies, the situation can go bad and people get killed,” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said. “That’s exactly what we had here.”

Sanders said the two targeted Hispanic men believing they wouldn’t have access to bank accounts and were more likely to carry cash.

McMeans initially denied he shot at Selvin Alvardo and Hector Saur. Alvardo was shot in the head and later died at the hospital. Saur was shot in the leg and recovered

Surveillance video showed McMeans wearing a jacket with Looney Toons characters, the same one he left his home wearing that day. He admitted later he was wearing the jacket.

Kenton County prosecutors say Joseph McMeans, a 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to murder, wore this the night of a double-shooting that killed one man and injured another. (Photo provided)

McMeans pleaded guilty to murder, assault and robbery.

Jones-Snapp pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and robbery a few weeks ago. His mother, Ashley Snapp, pleaded guilty to rioting in 2022.

