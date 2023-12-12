Parents say 8-year-old daughter in hospital after given edible on school bus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State couple said one of their daughters was hospitalized after she was given THC gum on a school bus.

Desmond Dixon said he received calls from Regeneration Bond Hill School on Monday after his 8-year-old daughter had passed out.

Dixon and his wife Anissa believed their daughter suffered a seizure, something she’s dealt with in the past. Desmond said that changed when he was told several other kids from the school were also going to the hospital.

The couple called 911. Three of their daughters showed similar symptoms, one remains at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Dixons believe their kids were given THC gum on the bus, which contains marijuana products.

Desmond said he was horrified.

“She’s lying on the floor,” Desmond said. “I’m worried that she’s not moving, she just froze. She was like this for five or six minutes. I turned her on her side and tried to move her and she was not blinking or anything. I was so scared.”

Desmond said the packaging on gum and other snacks with THC or marijuana products often looks cartoonish and it needs to change.

“Sometimes it looks like they’re targeting children,” Desmond said. “Come on now, you’ve got cartoon characters on marijuana products? No, that’s not right.”

The daughter remaining in the hospital hasn’t been very responsive, Desmond said. He said she’d eaten part of a sandwich, but she hadn’t moved and didn’t want to talk.

The Dixons said they didn’t know the exact ingredients of the gum because the packaging had been thrown away. The couple called on adults to start keeping edibles and other marijuana products out of the reach of kids.

FOX19 reached out to Regeneration Bond Hill School for a comment but hadn’t heard back.

