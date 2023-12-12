Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Ahmad Abdur-Rahman was charged with aggravated robbery and obstructing official business on...
Man in jail after deputies say he stole chicken from restaurant at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Biden on Israel: Safety of civilians a great concern
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14...
Bengals’ Browning says the pressure is on - for him and the team
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
FILE - Students from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla., walk out of the school...
Florida fines high school for allowing transgender student to play girls volleyball